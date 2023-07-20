Arsenal put in an epic display to beat an MLS All-Stars team 5-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Audi Field in Washington. The Gunners rode on goals from Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and new signing Kai Havertz to complete a dominant performance. Mikel Arteta and his men next face Manchester United on July 22. Chelsea 5–0 Wrexham: Ian Maatsen Nets Brace, Christopher Nkunku on Scoresheet As Blues Win Pre-Season Friendly in Style.

Arsenal Beat MLS All-Stars 5-0

Gabriel Jesus Scores Opener

Leandro Trossard Doubles Arsenal's Lead

Penalty Goal from Jorginho

Martin Odegaard Assists Gabriel Martinelli's Strike

Come for the Ødegaard assist, stay for the Martinelli finish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HR38q0bV1m — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023

Kai Havertz on Scoresheet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)