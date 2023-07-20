Arsenal put in an epic display to beat an MLS All-Stars team 5-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Audi Field in Washington. The Gunners rode on goals from Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and new signing Kai Havertz to complete a dominant performance. Mikel Arteta and his men next face Manchester United on July 22. Chelsea 5–0 Wrexham: Ian Maatsen Nets Brace, Christopher Nkunku on Scoresheet As Blues Win Pre-Season Friendly in Style.
Arsenal Beat MLS All-Stars 5-0
A five-star performance ✨ pic.twitter.com/F6usAamsEP
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023
Gabriel Jesus Scores Opener
Sheer @gabrieljesus9 brilliance 🤌 pic.twitter.com/276OLYOpnj
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023
Leandro Trossard Doubles Arsenal's Lead
Pinpoint accuracy, @LTrossard 🎯 pic.twitter.com/z2X4p1wxT7
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023
Penalty Goal from Jorginho
Cool as ice 🧊 pic.twitter.com/8EL6OgE3PR
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023
Martin Odegaard Assists Gabriel Martinelli's Strike
Come for the Ødegaard assist, stay for the Martinelli finish 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HR38q0bV1m
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023
Kai Havertz on Scoresheet
Touch. Set. Finish. pic.twitter.com/egRLVSMzQb
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)