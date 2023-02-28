Mohammedan SC will face Rajasthan United FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 28. The match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sport and Eurosport will provide live telecast of this contest. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Discovery+ app and website. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning FIFA Best Men's Player Award, Congratulates Lionel Scaloni, Emiliano Martinez and Other Winners.

Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United FC

🏴 𝑴𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒅𝒂𝒚 🏳️ I-League🏆 | Round 2⃣0⃣ ⚔️ : Mohammedan SC 🆚 Rajasthan United FC . 🗓 : 28th February, 2023 🕖 : 7:00 PM (IST) 🏟 : Kishore Bharati Krirangan 📱: Discovery + 📺 : Eurosports | DD Sports#JaanJaanMohammedan | #IndianFootball | #ILeague | #MDSPRUFC pic.twitter.com/LqjsJK2dps — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)