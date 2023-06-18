Mohun Bagan Super Giant came up with a video compilation of victories over East Bengal in the Indian Super League as a post on 'Father's Day' on Sunday, June 18. The Mariners share a historic rivalry with their Kolkata rivals East Bengal and this post spiced things up a bit with fans reacting to it. The post's caption read, "This Father’s Day, sit back and cherish all 6 Kolkata Derby wins in Hero ISL." This post left the fans divided as those of Mohun Bagan loved the concept, ones following East Bengal did not take to much of a liking. 'Dad Loves You So Much' Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Turns 13, Portugal Football Star Wishes Son With Sweet 'Happy Birthday' Greeting IG Post.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's 'Father's Day' Post

This Father’s Day, sit back and cherish all 6 Kolkata Derby wins in Hero ISL 💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/L7Nfx7r8KK — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) June 18, 2023

'Savage'

Savage🟢🇮🇳🔴🤝 — Mariners Dé Xtreme - GreenMaroonloyalUltras of MB (@MdxOfficial2018) June 18, 2023

'Mohun Bagan 1, East Bengal 0'

Mohun Bagan SG - 1 Emami EB - 0 pic.twitter.com/fDMcjwMoS4 — Avigyan Mitra (@theserenewealth) June 18, 2023

'Jealous'

I will always be jealous of Mohun Bagan. https://t.co/j0n12044Ei — Bhavishya Mittal (@_bhavishya) June 18, 2023

'Woke Up and Chose Violence'

Bro woke up and chose Violence 🤣🤣 Savage Admin🗿🔥 https://t.co/ZjsHxdlETh — Sourish🫥 (@SourishC16) June 18, 2023

