Portugal football legend and Al-Nassr FC star Cristiano Ronaldo is a proud dad of five kids, and he is celebrating the birthday of his eldest child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who turned 13 on Saturday. Born on June 17, 2010, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is following his legendary father's footsteps, much to the happiness of the 37-year-old football icon. CR7, as he is lovingly called, took to Instagram to share the sweetest birthday greeting for his son. He writes, "Parabéns meu tropa. 13 anos já. O pai te ama muito ('Congratulations my troop. 13 years old already. Dad loves you so much' translated in English)."

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Son As He Turns 13

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

