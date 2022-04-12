Mumbai City FC produced a brilliant comeback to register a historic 2-1 victory over Air Force Club in a Group B at the AFC Champions League on Monday. This is the first victory by an Indian club at the AFC Champions League. Diego Mauricio and Rahul Bheke found the net for Mumbai City as they came back from being a goal down to win the game, after Hammadi Ahmed had given the Iraqi side the lead.

