Mumbai City FC began their title defense in style as they defeated FC Goa 3-0 in their first Indian Super League 2021-22 on Monday, November 22. Mumbai move to the top of the table with this win.

See Result Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)