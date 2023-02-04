It is a top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Super League, with Mumbai City FC taking on Hyderabad FC in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter on Saturday, February 4. The first clash of this double-header will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and starts at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A win for either side will be crucial in pursuing the league winners' shield. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports First will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this high-octane encounter on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The table-toppers collide! Get ready for a thriller as @HydFCOfficial visits @MumbaiCityFC at MFA. Catch the LIVE action at 5 PM, on📺Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar. #HeroISL #LetsFootball #MCFCHFC pic.twitter.com/WgXzgkuMym — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 4, 2023

