French star Kylian Mbappe hit a brace as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Nantes 3-0 at Ligue 1 2022-23 at Stade de la Beaujoire today, September 4. Argentine maestro Lionel Messi had also a great impact in this match as he recorded two assists while Nuno Mendes scored the final strike. With this victory, PSG climbed to top spot in the points table with 16 points.

Watch Ligue 1 match goal video highlight:

