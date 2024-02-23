Delhi FC has won just six games out of 14 in the I-League 2023-24 season so far and is ranked eighth with 19 points. On the other hand, NEROCA have only won two games from 14 this season, and they are ranked 2nd to last in the points table. It is expected that NEROCA and Delhi FC will face each other at the SSA Stadium. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 02:00 PM IST. While a live telecast of NEROCA vs Delhi FC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the NEROCA vs Delhi FC game on the FanCode App and website. Chennaiyin FC Footballer Rahim Ali Admits the Importance of Keeping 'Good Momentum Going’ Ahead of Clash With Mumbai City FC in ISL 2023-24.

