Former Ajax footballer Quincy Promes who has also featured for Netherlands in the recent FIFA World Cup 2022, has been sentenced for six years in prison due to involvement in smuggling over 1,350 kilos of cocaine. Promes was charged for his alleged involvement in smuggling the cocaine, which was intercepted in Antwerp in January 2020. Now, the Public Prosecution Service have officially found Promes and a 32-year-old co-suspect, guilty of importing, exporting, transporting and possessing the drugs. SHOCKING! Footballer Killed During Match After Being Struck by Lightning in Indonesia, Video Goes Viral.

Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

🚨 OFFICIAL: Quincy Promes has been sentenced to 6-years in prison! ⚖️ The Dutchman pleaded guilty to being involved in the importation of more than 1,300 kg of cocaine. The value of the goods is estimated at €75 million. 💰 pic.twitter.com/dw2T3RyfQU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)