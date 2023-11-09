In an unfortunate development, Brazilian TV star and friend of star footballer Neymar, Luana Andrade died aged 29 after a cardiac arrest, having undergone a liposuction surgery on her knee. Following her untimely demise, Neymar penned down a heartfelt message in his Instagram story which read 'My condolences to the whole family, may God receive Luana with open arms'. Earlier, Neymar faced some trouble himself when armed men broke into his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi's house on Wednesday. Armed Individuals Attempt To Kidnap Neymar’s Newborn Daughter Mavie After Breaking Into His Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi's House.

Neymar Condoles Luan Andrade's Death

🚨 Neymar pronunciou em suas redes sociais após invasão e roubo na casa dos familiares de Bruna Biancardi. O jogador aproveitou e falou da morte da amiga Luana Andrade.#Neymar #BrunaBiancardi #Invasão #Susto pic.twitter.com/Rfl7MYMZ49 — Nossa FM 97.3 (@nossafm973) November 7, 2023

