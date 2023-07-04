Neymar has been fined a whopping $3.3 million by the authorities for breaking environmental rules. The Brazil and PSG star had an artificial lake constructed at his mansion in Rio de Janeiro and was handed this hefty fine by the local authorities, who reportedly found several environmental violations at his property. The player reportedly bathed in the lake and threw a party on the property, as per Brazilian media, despite authorities cordoning off the site and ordering that all activities there had to be stopped. ‘I Made Mistake’ PSG Star Neymar Jr Issues Public Apology for Having Cheated on His Pregnant Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

Neymar Fined

