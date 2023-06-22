Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has confessed that he cheated on his partner, Bruna Biancardi. The Brazil star took to Instagram and admitted on having cheated Bruna. In a long post, the PSG star confessed his sin and said that his life would be incomplete without his partner and the Brazilian player has spoken to her about the same. The apology comes after the texts were posted on the social media platform. Neymar Jr Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, PSG Footballer Announces Pregnancy on Instagram (See Pics).

Neymar Jr Issues Public Apology

Neymar seemingly admits to cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi with public apology on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/nnbRt1M2Lc — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 22, 2023

