Graham Potter's Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at City Ground, Nottingham. Chelsea got a good start as Raheem Sterling found the back of the net in the 16th minute of the game. This was also Sterling's 50th away Premier League goal since his debut. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in visiting side's favour. However, Nottingham Forest put great pressure on Chelsea after the restart. They finally got their equaliser in the 63rd minute. Although the home team then had the chance of taking full points, they failed to do so. Miguel Almiron Goal Video Highlights: Watch Newcastle Star Score a Beautiful Goal Against Leicester City.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Serge Aurier see the points shared 🤝#NFOCHE pic.twitter.com/8M5ErRezm5 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2023

