Odisha FC will face FC Goa in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the ISL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Bengaluru FC Move Into Top Six With Victory Over ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa on Star Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)