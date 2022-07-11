Andres Iniesta produced some late magic as Spain rode on his goal to win their maiden FIFA World Cup title with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in South Africa. Both teams were equally competitive in the game, hence the proceedings carried on to extra time. In the 116th minute, the midfield ace slotted one home to win a historic match for his side.

Watch That Historic Moment Here:

The most iconic winning goal ever? ✨ 🇪🇸 #OnThisDay in 2010, Andres Iniesta produced some late magic as Spain won their first #FIFAWorldCup! 🏆 🤩 @andresiniesta8 | @SEFutbol pic.twitter.com/B78JQy2lqd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2022

