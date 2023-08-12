Inter Miami battled it out against Charlotte FC in the quarterfinal clash of Leagues Cup 2023 on August 12 at the DRV PNK Stadium. Lionel Messi led Inter Miami side were at their best and trumped Charlotte 4-0. Messi also weaved his magic and netted a goal. The Argentine star footballer took to Instagram to share a post after the win. Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Beat Charlotte FC 4–0 To Qualify for Leagues Cup 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi Reacts After Inter Miami's 4-0 Win Over Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)