Talented African Footballers playing club football all over the World will be in action in the African Cup of Nations 2024. The CAF AFCON 2023 will start with the opening match between Ivory Coast vs Guinnea Bissau. As per the AFCON 2023 format, the participating teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. Matches have a start time of 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM and 1:30 AM. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the African Cup of Nations will not be available on TV in India. Fans can get the live streaming of the CAF AFCON 2023 on FanCode app and website. Premier League 2023-24 Transfers: Borussia Dortmund Signs Chelsea Full Back Ian Maatsen on Loan Until the End of Season.

CAF African Cup of Nations 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's time. For the best football nation from Africa to claim the Cup of Nations. All games streaming live starting tonight only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/cmzSXntWqO . .#AFCON2024 #AFCONxFanCODE pic.twitter.com/dfzBpNRs1v — FanCode (@FanCode) January 13, 2024

