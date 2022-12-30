After a prolonged battle with cancer, and a month of spending in hospital, Football emperor Pele has breathed his last putting the footballing and sporting world in the darkness of grief. Amidst this, Roger Federer, an all-time Tennis great has paid his tribute to the Brazilain footballing legend expressing his gratitude as a fellow athlete. The Tennis star considered himself fortunate to meet him as well he admitted Pele as one of the first global sporting icons. Pele Dies at 82: Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Legendary Brazilian Footballer, See Instagram Post.

Roger Federer Pays Tribute to Pele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)