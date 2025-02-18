At the third position in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 standings, al-Nassr side was against Iranian club Persepolis in their final round robin match. Cristiano Ronaldo was rested in the game. Interestingly Persepolis side had 14 attempts on goal compared to Al Nassr’s eight but both sides failed to convert their chance and the match ended in a draw. Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out of Squad for Persepolis vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2024-25 Match, Possible Reasons Behind CR7’s Exclusion From Side Travelling to Iran.

Persepolis 0-0 Al Nassr, AFC Champions League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)