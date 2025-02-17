Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr will travel to Iran for the AFC Champions League 2024-25 match. The team was announced ahead of the fixture leaving fans stunned by the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo. League’s top scorer and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo kept the struggling Al-Nassr side in hunt for a trophy this season. But his exclusion raised many questions. While Ronaldo is fit to play and available, coach Stefano Pioli opted to rest the 40-year-old forward as the game holds no competitive significance for the team. More over foreign player limit rule restricts the number of non-domestic players in the matchday squad to five. Team’s recent signing Jhon Duran is also rested for the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis AFC Champions League 2024-25 Match. ‘My Great Love’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Shares Special Message on Valentine's Day 2025 (See Post).

Al-Nassr Squad for AFC Champions League 2024-25 Match Against Persepolis

