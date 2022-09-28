Spain advanced to the final four of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 from Group B as they defeated Portugal 1-0 in the final fixture. Alvaro Morata scored in the dying minutes of normal time to guide La Roja over the line in a crucial match.

Watch Portugal vs Spain Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)