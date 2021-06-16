The Premier League 2021-22 fixtures have been announced on Wednesday, June 16. Arsenal would play the first match of the season against newcomers Brentford in an away fixture while defending champions Manchester City would face off against Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.

Premier League's tweet

🗓 Happy #PLFixtures day 🗓 All 380 matches for the 2021/22 season are out now 😍 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)