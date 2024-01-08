Impressed by 32-year-old central defender's performance, Newcastle United extends Fabian Schar’s contract till the end of the 2025 season. The Swiss international has played in 161 games for the Toons so far. He has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in his six seasons with the club. He won the 2022-23 EFL Cup silver medal with Newcastle United. Schar expressed his delight in signing a new deal with the side as he said in an interview, "I feel so comfortable living in Newcastle. I love the City and I love playing for the Club and the incredible fans. I can't say enough how much I love them and how much their support means to me." Pep Guardiola Compares Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden With Barcelona Duo Xavi Hernandez-Andres Iniesta

Fabian Schar Extends Contract With Newcastle United

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Fabian Schär has extended his contract until the summer of 2025! Love it, @fabianschaer! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hW6Zy5BNwX — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 8, 2024

