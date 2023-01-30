PSG's poor form in the Ligue 1 continues as they fail to secure full points against Stade de Reims at home. Despite taking the lead through Neymar, the game ended 1-1 thanks to a late equaliser from Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun. PSG started with all three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr but lacked impetus from the midfield in the first half. Reims defended deep and PSG couldn't create a big opportunity in the first half. It was after the introduction of Marco Veratti, things changed in the second half and a quick interplay between Messi and Neymar gave PSG the much-needed lead. Although it was soon after, Veratti committed a rough tackle on Junya Ito and got send-off. 10 men PSG still created some big chances but failed to convert. Deep into the injury time, Balogun found his way past the PSG defence and calmly finished the goal, snatching away crucial points. Watch goal video highlights here.

PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Result Details

