In an unfortunate development, Paris Sain Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico suffered an accident while riding a horse, as the club revealed on Sunday. He was riding a horse after PSG's Ligue 1 title victory and collided with another horse. Rico, PSG’s second-choice goalkeeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla’s Virgen del Rocio hospital. He was taken to hospital by helicopter and is in serious condition.

PSG Goalkeeper Sergio Rico In 'Serious' Condition After Horse Riding Accident

🇪🇸 Sergio Rico’s condition is very serious after he suffered cerebral haemorrhage after being kicked in the head by a horse, reports @tjcope 🙏 Prayers up. pic.twitter.com/YOMCzdH7x1 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 28, 2023

