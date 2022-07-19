Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have launched their new Jordan away jersey for 2022-23 season in Japan today, 19 July. The Parisians are now on their pre-season tour in Japan where they will play against Kawasaki in a club friendly game. The new away jersey is now available for the fans to buy, according to the club.

🆕👕💎 Check out our new #PSGxJordan 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚 kit! The new collection in grey with a black variation for the 22/23 season. 🛒➡️ https://t.co/8ga8Aa74bQ#𝐼𝐶𝐼𝐶𝐸𝑆𝑇𝑃𝐴𝑅𝐼𝑆 pic.twitter.com/OGBp1KhgJh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 19, 2022

