PSG ended their pre-season campaign with a resounding 6-2 victory over Gamba Osaka in Japan, thanks to a blistering performance from the club's 'Big Three'- Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Neymar netted twice while Messi and Mbappe hit one apiece in the French giants' rout of the Japanese side. Pablo Sarabia and Nuno Mendes were the other two scorers for the Parisians.

Watch video highlights:

📹 Watch the highlights of our victory 🆚 Gamba Osaka. (6-2) 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/3zR1YGeQfj — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 25, 2022

