Hosts Qatar suffered a 1-3 loss against Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match. The defeat puts Qatar close to elimination in the ongoing Football World Cup. Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng netted goals for Senegal. For Qatar, Mohammed Muntari scored first-ever World Cup finals goal for the Qatar.

Senegal Beat Qatar 3-1

