Despite starting the season with a defeat, Monterrey have been on a roll in Liga MX 2025-26, achieving their third-straight league win with a victory over Leon at Estadio Leon. Jesus Manuel Corona broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, giving the visitors an early lead, which was doubled thanks to Ricardo Chavez. With a 2-0 lead in the second half already, Sergio Canales found the net and handed Rayados their third goal. Daniel Felipe Arcila Rojas did find a consolation goal for Leon in the 65th minute. Eventually, Monterrey managed to claim a win in their second Liga MX 2025-26 away match with ease and maintain their place in the top five of the standings. CF Montreal 1-2 Club Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025: Emiliano Gomez, Ricardo Marin Score One Each As Los Camoteros Edge Past MLS Side in Intense Clash.

Monterrey Notches Up Third-Straight, Liga MX 2025-26 Win

FT ⏱️ | León 🦁1-3 🤠 Monterrey | Big three points on the road 👊🏼 Let’s go, Monterrey! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/vHS7Sso0D2 — Rayados English (@WeAreRayados) August 12, 2025

