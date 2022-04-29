Ralf Rangnick, currently serving as Manchester United's interim manager, has been appointed new head coach of the Austrian football team. Rangnick will still remain at Manchester United next season, but in a consultancy role, as was known earlier. The German will be succeeded by Erik ten Hag as the new Manchester United manager next season.

Official. Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as new Austria coach until 2024. 🇦🇹🤝 #MUFC “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”. pic.twitter.com/XGGYF8Utla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2022

