Raphinha Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record of Most Goal Contributions in a Single UCL Campaign, Achieves Feat During Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024–25 Semi-Final

Raphinha equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of registering the most number of goal contributions in a single UEFA Champions League campaign, during the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 semi-final match on Wednesday, May 7. The Barcelona star scored in the 87th minute to hand his side the lead in the goal-fest at San Siro and with that, registered his 21st goal contribution. It was also his 13th goal of the UCL season, going with his eight assists, but unfortunately for him, Barcelona went on to concede twice late in the game to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final. Inter Milan 4–3 Barcelona (7–6 Aggregate) UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final: Nerazzurri Secure Spot in Final After Winning Goal-Fest at San Siro.

Raphinha Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL Record

21 - Raphinha has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record from 2013-14 of 21 goal involvements in a single UEFA Champions League campaign (13 goals, 8 assists). Ballon. #INTBAR pic.twitter.com/fc6Sf6SbZW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2025

