Raphinha Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record of Most Goal Contributions in a Single UCL Campaign, Achieves Feat During Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024–25 Semi-Final

The Brazil star continued to shine for Barcelona with a goal in the high-scoring second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final against Inter Milan. It was also his 32nd goal of the 2024-25 season.

Raphinha Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record of Most Goal Contributions in a Single UCL Campaign, Achieves Feat During Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024–25 Semi-Final
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Raphinha (right) (Photo credit: X @Cristiano and @FCBarcelona)
Socially Team Latestly| May 07, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Raphinha equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of registering the most number of goal contributions in a single UEFA Champions League campaign, during the Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 semi-final match on Wednesday, May 7. The Barcelona star scored in the 87th minute to hand his side the lead in the goal-fest at San Siro and with that, registered his 21st goal contribution. It was also his 13th goal of the UCL season, going with his eight assists, but unfortunately for him,  Barcelona went on to concede twice late in the game to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final. Inter Milan 4–3 Barcelona (7–6 Aggregate) UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final: Nerazzurri Secure Spot in Final After Winning Goal-Fest at San Siro.

Raphinha Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL Record

