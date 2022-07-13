Barcelona would complete the signing of one of their top summer targets, Raphinha as the Spanish club have reached full agreement for the talented winger with Leeds United, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Catalan club would pay around $76 including add-ons to land the attacker at Camp Nou. According to reports, both the club have agreed to finalize the deal after Barcelona reached the asking price of Leeds.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet:

Raphinha to Barcelona, here we go! Full agreement reached with Leeds after today’s bid accepted: €58m fixed fee plus add-ons up to total €67m package. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Raphinha only wanted Barça since February and he’s set to sign until June 2027, time for documents and contracts. pic.twitter.com/JtLXCXa03e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

