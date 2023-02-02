Barcelona earned all three points against Real Betis in their last game at the La Liga 2022-23 at Benito Villamarin, Seville. After a dull first half, it was Brazilian forward Raphinha who put Barcelona ahead in the 65th minute of the game. Then Barcelona's talisman Robert Lewandowski made the score 2-0 in the 80th minute. Betis pulled one back in the 85th minute when Jules Kounde put the ball in his own net. Barcelona however managed to protect their lead and registered yet another victory. Manchester United 2–0 Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup 2022–23 Semifinal: Red Devils Enter League Cup Final; Will Face Newcastle United in Wembley (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Betis 1–2 Barcelona

FT #RealBetisBarça 1-2 The leaders see out another solid away performance to remain clear at the top of #LaLigaSantander! pic.twitter.com/ZNuXprObzQ — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 1, 2023

Real Betis vs Barcelona Highlights

