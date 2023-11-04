Real Kashmir FC will face TRAU FC in the highly anticipated fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Saturday, November 4. The match will commence at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at TRC Turf Ground, Kashmir. Real Kashmir FC's campaign got off to a victorious start as they defeated Rajasthan FC 2-0 in their first match. On the other hand, TRAU FC split the points with Delhi FC following a 1-1 draw in their first encounter. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Fancode app or website. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Reflects on Erling Haaland’s Fitness After Busy Season Start

Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC, I-League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online

