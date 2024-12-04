Having notched up a win in their last I-League 2024-25 match, Real Kashmir will face Delhi FC on December 4. The Real Kashmir vs Delhi FC football match will be played TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground and start at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs Delhi FC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The Real Kashmir vs Delhi FC live streaming viewing option will be available on the newly launched SSEN app as well. AIFF Signs Live Streaming Commercial Rights Agreement with Shrachi Sports Backed SSEN App, Sony Sports Network to Telecast I-League Matches.

