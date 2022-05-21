Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, Real Madrid played out a goalless draw with visiting Real Betis at the Bernabeu. The match was a more of a dead rubber with Madrid confirmed as champions and Betis missing out on Champions League berth.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)