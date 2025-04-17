Arsenal go past Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final to enter the semi-final for the first time since 2009. Arsenal will take on PSG in the final four for a place in the final. Mikel Arteta's men had an aggregate lead of 3-0 from the first leg but despite playing away from home they looked to score early and break any chances of a Real Madrid comeback. Bukayo Saka's penalty was saved early by Thibaut Courtois which provided hopes to the Los Blancos but it was not enough as after a goalless first half, Arsenal returned strong taking the lead through Bukayo Saka. Vinicius Jr equalised buy by that time, the tie was decided. Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in the final moments of the game making matters worse for the defending champions who suffered an embarrassing 1-5 loss over the two legs. Fans can get the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal second leg match highlights here.

Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal (Agg 1-5) UEFA Champions League 2024-25

