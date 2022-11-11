Real Madrid registered a victory after its two-match winless streak in La Liga with 2-1 win over Cadiz. Eder Militia and Toni Kroos netted for Real Madrid in 40th and 70th minute respectively while Lucas Perez was the lone scorer for Cadiz. With this win, Real Madrid inch closer to table toppers Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)