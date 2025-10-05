Looking to return to winning ways, Real Madrid took on the visiting Villarreal in La Liga 2025-26 in front of a capacity crowd at home, where the hosts came out victorious in a dominating show of football. The first half witnesses both teams trying hard to break the ice, but as is the case with Real Madrid, the engines get revved up in the second part of the contest, where Vinicius Junior breaks the deadlock and scores the opening goal in the 47th minute, handing his club a lead. Junior was again in action when Rafa Marin brought the Brazilian down inside the box, earning a spot kick, which the former easily converted and completed a brace. Villarreal managed to pull one back for their side, thanks to a goal from Georges Mikautadze in the 77th minute. The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Santiago Mourino went off the field due to a red card as Real Madrid pounced soon, with Kylian Mbappe hitting his first strike of the night, and restoring Los Blancos' two-goal cushion. With this win, Real Madrid have reclaimed the top spot in the La Liga 2025-26 points table, pushing Barcelona down to second. Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos to Dominant Victory.

