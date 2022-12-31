Real Madrid restarted their La Liga 2022-23 campaign with a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid at Jose Zorilla, Valladolid. From the start of the game, the home side kept the pressure on Los Blancos. However, they failed to get past Thibaut Courtois. Finally, it was in the 83rd minute when Real Madrid took the lead through Karim Benzema's goal from the penalty spot. However, this wasn't the only blow for Valladolid. Javi Sanchez, who committed the handball that resulted in a spot kick, was red-carded. Madrid then sealed their victory with Benzema's second goal in the 89th minute. With this win, the Los Blancos moved to the top of the table. Real Valladolid however will stay at the fifteenth position.

Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid

