Romelu Lukaku is not having a great time in the football pitch. After getting loaned out by his club Chelsea to Inter Milan, he got injured and missed a major chunk of the season. Even in the FIFA World Cup 2022, he mostly appeared as substitute. In the must win game against Croatia, he again came on as a sub and missed three clear chances to score. He was so frustrated with himself that he punched the glass of the reserve bunch as the game ended, eventually breaking it. Croatia 0-0 Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2022; Croatia Knockout Belgium to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16

Romelu Lukaku Breaks Reserve Bench Glass in Frustration

Some punch that from Lukaku 👊🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Kg30KBmqEf — Edwin Roberts 💛💙🏆 (@Edwinsheltonro2) December 1, 2022

Unlucky Lukaku finally hits the target🎯 pic.twitter.com/NbAiv5PQO4 — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) December 1, 2022

