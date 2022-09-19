Roma were stunned 0-1 by Atalanta in Serie A 2022-23 at the Stadio Olimpico. Jose Mourinho's boys faced two loses in three matches so far in the Italian league. Giorgio Scalvini's first-half strike was enough to sink the capital outfit at their own yard. Atalanta climbed to second spot in the points table, behind Napoli.

Atalanta Beat Mourinho's Roma:

Watch Video highlights of the match:

