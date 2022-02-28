FIFA and UEFA, on Monday, have decided to impose a suspension on all Russian clubs and the national teams of the country from all competitions. The governing body released a statement on this, a part of which read, "Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine."

