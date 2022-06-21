Ryan Giggs has decided to step down from his role as Wales manager with immediate effect. The former Manchester United star is set to face a trial for alleged domestic abuse on August 8. Wales qualified for Qatar 2022 - their first World Cup appearance in 64 years - and Rob Page is expected to lead the team.

Official. Ryan Giggs stands down as Wales head coach with immediate effect: “I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men’s national team”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Wales “It was an honour and privilege to manage this team”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

