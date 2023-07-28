After days of speculation, things finally look like settled between Al-Nassr and Bayern Munich as they have seemingly agreed to a deal for Senegal footballer Sadio Mane. The details of the contract is currently getting finalized but as per reports, it is only a matter of time for the Senegal star to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic. Riyad Mahrez Joins Al-Ahli From Manchester City, Puts Pen to Paper On Four-Year Deal.

Sadio Mane Set to Join Al-Nassr

Sadio Mané to Al Nassr, here we go! Deal in place between the two clubs, Bayern have accepted the verbal proposal after advanced talks yesterday 🟡🔵🇸🇦 Paperwork to be checked on player side and then medical will be booked, deal will be done. Fofana, Brozović, Telles… Mané ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/w0eZqFQxgD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

