The All India Football Federation of India announced the complete fixture of the Upcoming SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 in Nepal. The Indian women’s football team will begin their campaign with a match against Pakistan on September 7, 2022. India will then face Maldives and Bangladesh on September 10 and 13, respectively.

