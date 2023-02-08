Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace as Juventus defeated Salernitana 3-0 in a Serie A 2022-23 match on Wednesday, February 8. The Serbian striker opened the scoring in the 26th minute and Filip Kostic's strike within the first half meant Juventus were 2-0 ahead at the break. Vlahovic added a second goal to his tally and a third for Juventus shortly after the break. With this result, Juventus had moved into the top half of the points table. You can watch goal video highlights of the match, here. Christian Atsu, Former Chelsea and Newcastle Forward, Trapped Under Rubble Following Turkey Earthquake: Reports.

Salernitana vs Juventus Result

𝗙𝗧 An impeccable Dušan Vlahović leads the way for @juventusfcen to earn a 3-0 away win! #SalernitanaJuve pic.twitter.com/Acgrda1Ccb — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 7, 2023

