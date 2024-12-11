Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as the host of FIFA World Cup 2034. This decision was announced by FIFA, the global governing body of football, on Wednesday, December 11. Saudi Arabia was the sole nation to bid for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034 and has been confirmed as the official host nation. Additionally, FIFA also announced that the 2030 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco with additional matches in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Qatar had hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022 which Argentina won.

FIFA Announces Host Nations of 2030 and 2034 Football World Cups

Introducing the hosts for the next two editions of the @FIFAWorldCup! 🏆 Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host in 2030, with centenary celebration matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Four years later, Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034™. pic.twitter.com/WdOEdNEVxH — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 11, 2024

