Ace Croatian midfielder Luka Modric left a small emotional note as he leaves Spanish giants Real Madrid CF after 13 long years. Luka Modric on his Instagram post has referred to Real Madrid as his "home for 13 years" and also a home "forever". The 39-year-old Luka Modric also wrote that his departure from Real Madrid CF is not a "goodbye" but a "see you later". It has been reported that Luka Modric will be signing for Serie A giants AC Milan, on a one-year contract until June 2026. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool FC to Retire Jersey Number 20 Across All Levels in Honour of Late Portuguese Forward Killed in Tragic Car Accident.

Luka Modric Pens Note on Departure From Real Madrid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Modric (@lukamodric10)

